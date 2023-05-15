BWAY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Brainsway (BWAY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Brainsway to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $6.4 million. Last quarter, Brainsway beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.12 on estimates of -$0.13. The stock rose by 2.14% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BWAY stock has fallen by -35.68%.

Is Brainsway Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BWAY stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $8.50, implying upside potential of 482.19% from current levels.

BWAY shares have lost about -54.38% in the past six months.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the research, development and marketing of medical device for non-invasive treatment of the brain disorders. Its technology enables handling of a wide range of indications through the TMS Deep system developed by the company. Brainsway operates through the following segments: Major depression and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.