Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. (BNR) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. (BNR) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. to post earnings of -CNH2.26 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at CNH112 million. Last quarter, Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -CNH2.23 on estimates of -CNH1.88. The stock fell by -0.44% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BNR stock has risen by 34.26%.

About Burning Rock Biotech Ltd.

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd is a cancer diagnostics company. Its products include OncoScreen Plus and LungPlasma. The company has developed various cancer detection products , involving tumor targeting, oncomitant diagnosis of immune drugs, differentiation of benign and malignant tumors, monitoring of small residual lesions, prediction of tumor recurrence progress and detection of tumor sensitivity.

