BTCY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Biotricity (BTCY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/30/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Biotricity to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.6 million. Last quarter, Biotricity beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.09 on estimates of -$0.09. The stock fell by -2.86% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BTCY stock has risen by 34.09%.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc. engages in the provision of biometric data monitoring solutions. The firm offers the Bioflux, a single-unit mobile cardiac telemetry device. It also develops Biolife, which is intended for chronic disease prevention. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

