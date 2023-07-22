BSRR Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to post earnings of $0.59 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $34.94 million. Last quarter, Sierra Bancorp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.58 on estimates of $0.64. The stock fell by -0.06% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BSRR stock has fallen by -11.87%.

Is Sierra Bancorp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BSRR stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $18.75, implying upside potential of 2.68% from current levels.

BSRR shares have lost about -14.19% in the past six months.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, Bank of Sierra, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its lending activities include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, and consumer loans. It also offers deposit products for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company was founded in November 2000 and is headquartered in Porterville, CA.

