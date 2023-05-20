BSEM Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

BioStem Technologies (BSEM) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/22/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect BioStem Technologies to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2 million. Last quarter, BioStem Technologies missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.14 on estimates of $0.02. The stock fell by -30.94% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BSEM stock has fallen by -33.11%.

About BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine and anti-aging solutions. It offers pre-treatment assessment, cell therapies, anti-aging, and wellness compounds. The company was founded by Andrew Smith Van Vurst, Henry W. Van Vurst IV, and Jason Matuszewski on July 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Oakland Park, FL.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.