Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/01/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc. to post earnings of $10.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $8.7 billion. Last quarter, Broadcom Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $10.33 on estimates of $10.17. The stock rose by 5.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AVGO stock has risen by 46.40%.

Is Broadcom Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AVGO stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $725.00, implying downside potential of -10.79% from current levels.

AVGO shares have gained about 49.80% in the past six months.

About Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom, Inc. is a technology company offering semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through two segments: Semiconductor Solutions (includes semiconductor solution product lines and IP licensing) and Infrastructure Software (Includes mainframe, BizOps and cyber security software solutions and FC SAN business). The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

