Pre-Earnings

BRO Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Brown & Brown (BRO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown to post earnings of $0.82 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.07 billion. Last quarter, Brown & Brown beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.50 on estimates of $0.46. The stock fell by -5.26% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BRO stock has risen by 7.98%.

Is Brown & Brown Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BRO stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $65.43, implying upside potential of 6.56% from current levels.

BRO shares have gained about 0.18% in the past six months.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail; National Programs; Wholesale Brokerage; and Services. The Retail Segment receives fees in lieu of commissions. The National Programs segment acts as a managing general agent and provides professional liability and related package products for certain professionals, a range of insurance products for individuals, flood coverage, and targeted products and services designated for specific industries, trade groups, governmental entities and market niches. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance, primarily through independent agents and brokers, as well as company’s retail agents. The Services segment provides insurance-related services, including third-party claims administration and comprehensive medical utilization management services in both the workers’ compensation and all-lines liability arenas, as well as medicare Set-aside services, social security disability and medicare benefits advocacy services and claims adjusting services. The company was founded by J. Adrian Brown and Charles Covington Owen in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

More News & Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi
The FlyBrown & Brown upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi
4d ago
BRO
Brown & Brown price target lowered to $68 from $69 at Jefferies
The FlyBrown & Brown price target lowered to $68 from $69 at Jefferies
12d ago
BRO
Brown & Brown appoints Robert Mathis as CLO
The FlyBrown & Brown appoints Robert Mathis as CLO
12d ago
BRO
More BRO Latest News >

