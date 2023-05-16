BRC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Brady Corporation (BRC) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 05/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Brady Corporation to post earnings of $0.92 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $342.71 million. Last quarter, Brady Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.81 on estimates of $0.80. The stock rose by 3.37% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BRC stock has risen by 9.13%.

About Brady Corporation

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protect premises, products, and people. It operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products. The WPS segment offers compliance products, which are sold under multiple brand names through catalogue and digital to a range of maintenance, repair, and operations customers. Its solutions include Brady LINK360 Software, Brady CenSys, and Brady SmartID Aerospace. The company was founded by William H. Brady Jr. in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

