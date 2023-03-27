Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (BOLT) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (BOLT) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.59 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.24 million. Last quarter, Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.58 on estimates of -$0.55. The stock rose by 3.10% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BOLT stock has fallen by -2.19%.

Is Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BOLT stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $3.50, implying upside potential of 161.19% from current levels.

BOLT shares have lost about -19.28% in the past six months.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It is developing tumor-targeted therapies that leverage the power of the innate and adaptive immune systems.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.