BOH Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bank Of Hawaii to post earnings of $1.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $170.07 million. Last quarter, Bank Of Hawaii missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.14 on estimates of $1.22. The stock rose by 1.69% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BOH stock has fallen by -28.85%.

Is Bank Of Hawaii Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BOH stock is a Moderate Sell, with an average analyst price target of $40.00, implying downside potential of -25.50% from current levels.

BOH shares have lost about -29.73% in the past six months.

About Bank Of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking; Investment Services, Treasury and Other. It offers saving and checking accounts, loans, mortgages, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, wealth management, and investment products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

