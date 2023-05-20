BMTX Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Bm Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/22/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bm Technologies, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.47 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $14.86 million. Last quarter, Bm Technologies, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.23 on estimates of -$0.40. The stock fell by -13.25% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BMTX stock has fallen by -44.75%.

Is Bm Technologies, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BMTX stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $9.50, implying upside potential of 223.18% from current levels.

BMTX shares have lost about -48.88% in the past six months.

About Bm Technologies, Inc.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on the financial technology and financial services sectors. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.