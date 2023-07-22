BMRC Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Bank Of Marin (BMRC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bank Of Marin to post earnings of $0.43 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $28.74 million. Last quarter, Bank Of Marin missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.59 on estimates of $0.66. The stock fell by -4.17% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BMRC stock has fallen by -38.81%.

Is Bank Of Marin Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BMRC stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $23.00, implying upside potential of 17.29% from current levels.

BMRC shares have lost about -36.35% in the past six months.

About Bank Of Marin

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through the Bank of Marin, which engages in the provision financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.