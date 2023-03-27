tiprankstipranks
Pre-Earnings

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bluebird bio Inc to post earnings of -$0.38 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $973 thousand. Last quarter, Bluebird bio Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.94 on estimates of -$1.12. The stock rose by 11.09% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BLUE stock has fallen by -36.17%.

Is Bluebird bio Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BLUE stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $7.33, implying upside potential of 65.46% from current levels.

BLUE shares have lost about -18.72% in the past six months.

About Bluebird bio Inc

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy, and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
More News & Analysis on BLUE

Bluebird Bio options imply 10.1% move in share price post-earnings
The FlyBluebird Bio options imply 10.1% move in share price post-earnings
17d ago
BLUE
Bluebird Bio options imply 4.8% move in share price post-earnings
BLUE
Baird starts Bluebird at Outperform, sees lovo-cel beating estimates
BLUE
More BLUE Latest News >

