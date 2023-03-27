Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bluebird bio Inc to post earnings of -$0.38 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $973 thousand. Last quarter, Bluebird bio Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.94 on estimates of -$1.12. The stock rose by 11.09% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BLUE stock has fallen by -36.17%.

Is Bluebird bio Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BLUE stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $7.33, implying upside potential of 65.46% from current levels.

BLUE shares have lost about -18.72% in the past six months.

About Bluebird bio Inc

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy, and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

