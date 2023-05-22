BLRX Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR (BLRX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. Last quarter, Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.09 on estimates of -$0.14. The stock rose by 2.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BLRX stock has risen by 124.62%.

About Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which includes indentifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates. Its in-licenses novel compounds, primarily from academic institutions and biotech companies based in Israel, and develops them through pre-clinical and clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies clinical development and commercialization. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

