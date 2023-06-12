Blackline Safety (BLN) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Blackline Safety (BLN) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Blackline Safety to post earnings of -C$0.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$23.14 million. Last quarter, Blackline Safety beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.11 on estimates of -C$0.12. The stock rose by 6.31% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BLN stock has risen by 43.17%.

Is Blackline Safety Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BLN stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$4.88, implying upside potential of 86.26% from current levels.

BLN shares have gained about 40.86% in the past six months.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp is a Canada-based connected safety monitoring technology company. It designs, manufactures and sells products and services that combine wireless technology and global positioning system (GPS) to protect people and property and provide geographic connectivity. The company offers products such as G7 and Loner connected safety devices, and Safety monitoring software, and services. In addition, it also produces a suite of portable tracking solutions for a variety of applications, including package tracking, loss prevention, surveillance, asset security, and vehicle tracking. It has a presence in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, and New Zealand.

