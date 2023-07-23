BKU Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Bankunited (BKU) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bankunited to post earnings of $0.78 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $245.03 million. Last quarter, Bankunited missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.87 on estimates of $0.89. The stock fell by -3.10% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BKU stock has fallen by -19.98%.

Is Bankunited Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BKU stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $24.33, implying downside potential of -7.67% from current levels.

BKU shares have lost about -23.95% in the past six months.

About Bankunited

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. It also offers commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.