BKR Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Baker Hughes Company to post earnings of $0.33 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $6.27 billion. Last quarter, Baker Hughes Company beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.28 on estimates of $0.26. The stock rose by 3.58% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BKR stock has risen by 17.84%.

Is Baker Hughes Company Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BKR stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $37.71, implying upside potential of 9.78% from current levels.

BKR shares have gained about 10.52% in the past six months.

About Baker Hughes Company

Texas-based Baker Hughes Co. provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS).

