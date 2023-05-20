BKHYY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Bank Hapoalim BM (BKHYY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/22/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bank Hapoalim BM to post earnings of $1.93 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.39 billion. Last quarter, Bank Hapoalim BM beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.84 on estimates of $1.82. The stock rose by 1.75% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BKHYY stock has risen by 3.40%.

About Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate, Financial Management, and Others. The Households segment provides banking services and financial products to households. The Private Banking segment provides advanced banking services, through various channels, and financial products, including investment advisory services, to private customers of medium to high net worth in Israel and abroad. The Small Business segment provides banking services and financial products to small businesses. The Commercial segment provides banking services to middle-market business customers. The Corporate segment engages in the provision of financial services to large corporations in Israel and abroad. The Financial Management segment involves management of market and liquidity risks, performed through proactive management. The Others segment includes activity in credit cards under the responsibility of other banks. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.