BKHPF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Bank Hapoalim BM (BKHPF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/22/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bank Hapoalim BM to post earnings of ILs1.41 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at ILs5.09 billion. Last quarter, Bank Hapoalim BM missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of ILs1.31 on estimates of ILs1.32. The stock fell by -1.24% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BKHPF stock has fallen by -1.02%.

About Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM is an Israeli bank that operates hundreds of full-service retail branches focusing on households, small businesses, and private banking to high-net-worth individuals. The bank offers a range of banking and payments products, capital market and foreign trade facilities, and a full gamut of financial planning advisory services, including pension and retirement planning. Its private banking division offers wealth management services and has a global presence. Most of its net revenue is derived from net interest income in the corporate and household segments. The bank’s strategy emphasizes its competitive positioning in Israel, diversification of revenue sources, operational efficiency, and financial technology.

