BK Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon Corporation to post earnings of $1.22 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.37 billion. Last quarter, Bank of New York Mellon Corporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.12 on estimates of $1.12. The stock rose by 1.48% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BK stock has fallen by -5.02%.

Is Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BK stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $52.54, implying upside potential of 23.54% from current levels.

BK shares have lost about -11.82% in the past six months.

About Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides a range of financial services. It was formed from the merger of The Bank of New York and the Mellon Financial Corporation in 2007. It operates through two segments: Investment Services and Investment Management.

