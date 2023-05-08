BIREF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Birchcliff Energy Ltd. to post earnings of C$0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$185.9 million. Last quarter, Birchcliff Energy Ltd. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.26 on estimates of C$0.45. The stock fell by -2.17% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BIREF stock has fallen by -14.24%.

Is Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BIREF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $7.47, implying upside potential of 28.13% from current levels.

BIREF shares have lost about -24.75% in the past six months.

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its properties include Peace River Arch, and the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.