Biotage AB (BITGF) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Biotage AB (BITGF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/17/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Biotage AB to post earnings of SEK0.80 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK394.3 million. Last quarter, Biotage AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.78 on estimates of SEK0.69. The stock rose by 4.75% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BITGF stock has fallen by -29.41%.

Is Biotage AB Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BITGF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $21.22, implying upside potential of 76.83% from current levels.

BITGF shares have lost about -29.41% in the past six months.

About Biotage AB

Biotage AB provides separation technology and solutions for analytical and organic chemistry from research to commercial analytical laboratories and industrial applications. The company has divided its products into the areas of organic chemistry, analytical chemistry, and industrial products. Its product portfolio encompasses biotage extrahera, biotage pressure, gravity rack, cartridge processing stations etc. Its clients include government agencies, academic institutions and the pharmaceutical and food industries.

