Biontech Se Sponsored Adr (BNTX) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Biontech Se Sponsored Adr (BNTX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Biontech Se Sponsored Adr to post earnings of EUR7.78 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR3.65 billion. Last quarter, Biontech Se Sponsored Adr beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR6.98 on estimates of EUR3.42. The stock rose by 4.15% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BNTX stock has fallen by -13.76%.

Is Biontech Se Sponsored Adr Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BNTX stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $188.67, implying upside potential of 47.17% from current levels.

BNTX shares have lost about -0.12% in the past six months.

About Biontech Se Sponsored Adr

BioNTech SE is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops and manufactures immunotherapies for cancer, infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders.

