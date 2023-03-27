Biomx Inc. (PHGE) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Biomx Inc. (PHGE) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Biomx Inc. to post earnings of -$0.23 per share. Last quarter, Biomx Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.23 on estimates of -$0.22. The stock fell by -4.13% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PHGE stock has risen by 67.68%.

Is Biomx Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PHGE stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $8.00, implying upside potential of 2,478.98% from current levels.

PHGE shares have lost about -7.13% in the past six months.

About Biomx Inc.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

