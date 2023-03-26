Biolase Inc (BIOL) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Biolase Inc (BIOL) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Biolase Inc to post earnings of -$0.64 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $13.85 million. Last quarter, Biolase Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$1.10 on estimates of -$0.84. The stock rose by 4.46% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BIOL stock has fallen by -48.39%.

Is Biolase Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BIOL stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $3.25, implying upside potential of 787.01% from current levels.

BIOL shares have lost about -85.85% in the past six months.

About Biolase Inc

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. The Diode systems performs soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

