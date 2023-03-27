Biocardia (BCDA) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Biocardia (BCDA) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Biocardia to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $153 thousand. Last quarter, Biocardia beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.17 on estimates of -$0.23. The stock fell by -3.02% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BCDA stock has fallen by -5.07%.

About Biocardia

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

