Bio-Key International (BKYI) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Bio-Key International (BKYI) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bio-Key International to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.74 million. Last quarter, Bio-Key International missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.29 on estimates of -$0.16. The stock fell by -23.72% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BKYI stock has risen by 21.88%.

About Bio-Key International

BIO-key International, Inc. is engaged in the development and market of fingerprint biometric technology and related security software solutions. It offers identification and verification solutions, such as personal inspection identification, passwords, tokens, smart cards, ID cards, PKI, credit card, passports, driver’s licenses, and OTP or other form of possession or knowledge-based credentialing. It also delivers identification solutions and information services to commercial, government, law enforcement and prison markets. The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

