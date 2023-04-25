tiprankstipranks
Pre-Earnings

BFH Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bread Financial Holdings Inc to post earnings of $6.86 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.04 billion. Last quarter, Bread Financial Holdings Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$2.68 on estimates of -$2.94. The stock fell by -5.81% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BFH stock has fallen by -25.25%.

Is Bread Financial Holdings Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BFH stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $40.50, implying upside potential of 44.59% from current levels.

BFH shares have lost about -13.25% in the past six months.

About Bread Financial Holdings Inc

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

More News & Analysis on BFH

Bread Financial downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette
The FlyBread Financial downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette
1M ago
BFH
Bread Financial reports loans at February-end $18.11M vs. $16.8M last year
BFH
Bread Financial reports loans at January-end $21M vs. $17M last year
BFH
More BFH Latest News >

