BFH Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bread Financial Holdings Inc to post earnings of $6.86 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.04 billion. Last quarter, Bread Financial Holdings Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$2.68 on estimates of -$2.94. The stock fell by -5.81% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BFH stock has fallen by -25.25%.

Is Bread Financial Holdings Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BFH stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $40.50, implying upside potential of 44.59% from current levels.

BFH shares have lost about -13.25% in the past six months.

About Bread Financial Holdings Inc

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

