BFC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Bank First National Corp (BFC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bank First National Corp to post earnings of $1.41 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $39.25 million. Last quarter, Bank First National Corp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.50 on estimates of $1.44. The stock rose by 0.87% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BFC stock has fallen by -9.91%.

About Bank First National Corp

Bank First Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers loan, deposit, treasury management trust products at each of its banking locations. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

