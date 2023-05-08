Beyond Meat (BYND) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Beyond Meat (BYND) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of -$1.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $91.7 million. Last quarter, Beyond Meat beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$1.05 on estimates of -$1.18. The stock rose by 10.15% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BYND stock has risen by 4.28%.

Is Beyond Meat Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BYND stock is a Moderate Sell, with an average analyst price target of $12.14, implying downside potential of -5.96% from current levels.

BYND shares have lost about -0.84% in the past six months.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

