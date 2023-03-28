Better Therapeutics, Inc. (BTTX) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (BTTX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Better Therapeutics, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.50 per share. Last quarter, Better Therapeutics, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.48 on estimates of -$0.45. The stock fell by -2.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BTTX stock has fallen by -25.40%.

About Better Therapeutics, Inc.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.

