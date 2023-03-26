Better Choice Company (BTTR) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Better Choice Company (BTTR) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Better Choice Company to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $11.79 million. Last quarter, Better Choice Company missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.22 on estimates of -$0.15. The stock fell by -4.56% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BTTR stock has fallen by -35.71%.

About Better Choice Company

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness cannabidiol(CBD) company. The firm acquired TruPet LLC, an online seller of ultra-premium all natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products and Bona Vida, Inc., an innovative emerging CBD platform, focused on developing a portfolio of brand and product verticals within the animal and human health and wellness space. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and Trudog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

