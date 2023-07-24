BELFA Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bel Fuse Inc. to post earnings of $1.23 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $166.25 million. Last quarter, Bel Fuse Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.49 on estimates of $0.80. The stock rose by 18.06% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BELFA stock has risen by 94.89%.

About Bel Fuse Inc.

Bel Fuse, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, and Europe. Its products include magnetic, power transformers, modules, circuit protection, fiber optic connectors, and interconnect devices. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.