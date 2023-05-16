BEKE Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BEKE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A to post earnings of CNH1.57 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at CNH18.17 billion. Last quarter, KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of CNH1.29 on estimates of CNH0.56. The stock rose by 5.23% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BEKE stock has risen by 15.46%.

Is KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BEKE stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $23.79, implying upside potential of 39.12% from current levels.

BEKE shares have gained about 15.23% in the past six months.

About KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A

KE Holdings Inc is a China-based company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People’s Republic of China. The company, through its Beike platform, facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

