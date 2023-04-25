Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Beazer Homes USA (BZH) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post earnings of $0.82 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $519.91 million. Last quarter, Beazer Homes USA beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.82 on estimates of $0.74. The stock fell by -11.03% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BZH stock has risen by 32.69%.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia. The Southeast segment includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

