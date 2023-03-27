Beam Global (BEEM) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Beam Global (BEEM) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Beam Global to post earnings of -$0.37 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $7.26 million. Last quarter, Beam Global missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.67 on estimates of -$0.24. The stock rose by 19.85% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BEEM stock has fallen by -2.67%.

Is Beam Global Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BEEM stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $32.50, implying upside potential of 102.74% from current levels.

BEEM shares have gained about 25.43% in the past six months.

About Beam Global

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

