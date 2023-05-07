BE Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Bloom Energy (BE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/09/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of -$0.23 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $261.09 million. Last quarter, Bloom Energy beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.27 on estimates of $0.09. The stock rose by 1.73% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BE stock has fallen by -11.41%.

Is Bloom Energy Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BE stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $28.15, implying upside potential of 65.59% from current levels.

BE shares have lost about -12.42% in the past six months.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann, and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

