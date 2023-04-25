BCS Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Barclays Plc (BCS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Barclays Plc to post earnings of $0.48 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $8.33 billion. Last quarter, Barclays Plc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.31 on estimates of $0.29. The stock fell by -8.37% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BCS stock has risen by 1.98%.

About Barclays Plc

Barclays Plc is a UK-based bank holding company, which was founded in 1896. The company provides retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International.

