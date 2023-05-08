BCO Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Brink’s (BCO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Brink’s to post earnings of $1.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.14 billion. Last quarter, Brink’s beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.10 on estimates of $1.88. The stock rose by 12.57% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BCO stock has risen by 18.20%.

Is Brink’s Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BCO stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $85.00, implying upside potential of 34.30% from current levels.

BCO shares have gained about 3.07% in the past six months.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co. provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit; ATM replenishment & maintenance; and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables. The company was founded by Perry Brink and Fidelia Brink on May 5, 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

