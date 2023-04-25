BC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Brunswick Corporation (BC) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick Corporation to post earnings of $2.38 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.71 billion. Last quarter, Brunswick Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.99 on estimates of $1.98. The stock rose by 5.11% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BC stock has risen by 19.82%.

Is Brunswick Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BC stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $103.17, implying upside potential of 20.01% from current levels.

BC shares have gained about 22.95% in the past six months.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreation products, including marine engines, boats, fitness equipment, and active recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Marine Engine and Boat. The Marine segment manufactures and sells recreational marine engines and marine parts and accessories. The Boat segment produces and markets boats such as fiberglass pleasure, sport cruiser, sport fishing and center-console, offshore fishing, aluminum and fiberglass fishing, pontoon, utility, deck, inflatable, and heavy-gauge aluminum. The company was founded by John Brunswick in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, IL.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.