BBWI Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bath & Body Works, Inc. to post earnings of $0.26 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.39 billion. Last quarter, Bath & Body Works, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.86 on estimates of $1.62. The stock fell by -2.62% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BBWI stock has fallen by -19.84%.

Is Bath & Body Works, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BBWI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $47.14, implying upside potential of 40.21% from current levels.

BBWI shares have gained about 8.49% in the past six months.

About Bath & Body Works, Inc.

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail business. It is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Victorias Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its brands include Victorias Secret, Bath and Body Works, Pink, La Senza, and Henri Bendel. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

