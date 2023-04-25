BBVA Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria to post earnings of $0.31 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $7.48 billion. Last quarter, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.27 on estimates of $0.26. The stock rose by 4.71% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BBVA stock has risen by 29.58%.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA provides traditional banking services including retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. The company operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.