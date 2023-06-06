BBCP Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/08/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings to post earnings of $0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $104.76 million. Last quarter, Concrete Pumping Holdings beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.11 on estimates of $0.05. The stock fell by -2.93% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BBCP stock has risen by 14.57%.

Is Concrete Pumping Holdings Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BBCP stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $8.50, implying upside potential of 24.27% from current levels.

BBCP shares have lost about -1.72% in the past six months.

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services. Its brands include US Concrete Pumping-Brundage-Bone, UK Concrete Pumping-Camfaud, and Concrete Waste Management Services-Eco-Pan. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

