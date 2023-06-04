BASE Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/06/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Couchbase, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.32 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $39.77 million. Last quarter, Couchbase, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.18 on estimates of -$0.34. The stock rose by 2.76% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BASE stock has risen by 55.09%.

Is Couchbase, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BASE stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $19.86, implying downside potential of -5.56% from current levels.

BASE shares have gained about 43.94% in the past six months.

About Couchbase, Inc.

Couchbase Inc provides a modern cloud database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform.

