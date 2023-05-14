BARK Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

BARK Inc Class A (BARK) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/16/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect BARK Inc Class A to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $120.97 million. Last quarter, BARK Inc Class A beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.09 on estimates of -$0.09. The stock fell by -21.94% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BARK stock has fallen by -31.17%.

About BARK Inc Class A

Northern Star Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

