Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post earnings of $1.16 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $146.06 million. Last quarter, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.26 on estimates of $1.15. The stock rose by 14.57% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NTB stock has fallen by -12.90%.

Is Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for NTB stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $37.00, implying upside potential of 44.25% from current levels.

NTB shares have lost about -22.88% in the past six months.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals,local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management only. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.