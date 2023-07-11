BANF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/13/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect BancFirst Corporation to post earnings of $1.61 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $153.91 million. Last quarter, BancFirst Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.72 on estimates of $1.68. The stock fell by -3.97% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BANF stock has risen by 8.15%.

About BancFirst Corporation

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. It operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Other Financial Services, and Executive, Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive, Operations, and Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate functions that are not allocated to the other business units. The company was founded in July 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

