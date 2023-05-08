Bancolombia SA (CIB) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Bancolombia SA (CIB) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bancolombia SA to post earnings of $1.46 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.45 billion. Last quarter, Bancolombia SA beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.41 on estimates of $1.35. The stock fell by -1.04% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CIB stock has fallen by -9.77%.

Is Bancolombia SA Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CIB stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $16,625.50, implying upside potential of 66,428.61% from current levels.

CIB shares have gained about 3.75% in the past six months.

About Bancolombia SA

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others. The firm offers automobile, personal, and education loans, credit and debit cards, securities brokerage services, fund transfers, lease and foreign trade financing, insurance, and pension funds. The company was founded on January 24, 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

