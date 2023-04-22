B9C Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Balco Group AB (B9C) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Balco Group AB to post earnings of SEK0.71 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK296 million. Last quarter, Balco Group AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK1.17 on estimates of SEK0.91. The stock fell by -5.21% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, B9C stock has fallen by -7.18%.

About Balco Group AB

Balco Group AB provides expertise in supplying glazed balconies and balcony solutions. It offers customer-adapted and innovative balcony solutions to tenant-owner associations, the public housing sector, private landlords, and construction companies. The company’s operating segment includes Renovation; New Build and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Renovation segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Sweden and also has a presence in Germany; Norway; Denmark; United Kingdom; Netherlands; Finland, and Switzerland.

