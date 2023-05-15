AZZ2 Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Addtech AB Class B (AZZ2) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/17/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Addtech AB Class B to post earnings of SEK2.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK4.89 billion. Last quarter, Addtech AB Class B beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK1.40 on estimates of SEK1.15. The stock rose by 7.12% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AZZ2 stock has risen by 38.69%.

About Addtech AB Class B

Addtech AB is a group of businesses offering high-tech products and solutions to customers in the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. Addtech’s business segments include Automation, Components, Energy, Industrial process, and Power solutions. Its largest segment by revenue is its Industrial Processes unit that is focused on improving the client’s industrial operations. This is followed up by the Automation and Energy Segments. The other segments offer electricity-distribution products, process-flow-improvement solutions, and power-supply-management systems. Addtech’s businesses generate the majority of revenue from Nordic states.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.